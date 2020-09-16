BOUNTIFUL — There was no obvious connection between Viewmont High School and a man who died there late Tuesday in a police shooting, Lt. Dave Edwards said Wednesday.
"He had no association or affiliation with the school that we're aware of," said Edwards, Bountiful Police Department spokesperson.
The 27-year-old Bountiful man had a shotgun, a bow and arrow and a knife in front of the school as officers got there at about 10:30 p.m. to check on a report of a suspicious person, a police news release said.
As officers arrived, the man picked up the shotgun and they ordered him to drop it, the release said.
"The male responded by asking the officers to shoot him," according to the release.
Officers tried to de-escalate the situation until the man raised and fired the shotgun, the release said.
Police returned fire, hitting the man, who received CPR from officers and paramedics, the release said.
The name of the man, who died at the scene, was not released pending notification of relatives.
Edwards said no officers were injured.
Regarding what may have prompted the man, Edwards said investigators "have supposition only. There's nothing evidentiary yet."
The shooting is being investigated by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team, the police statement said.
Body camera video has been provided to investigators, and the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per agency policy, pending the results of the investigation.
Viewmont High School started two hours late Wednesday to allow the initial investigation of the incident scene to be conducted, according to police and the Davis School District.