BOUNTIFUL — Police pursued leads Monday in a shooting that injured two men, one seriously, before sunup Sunday.
"Detectives are hoping to interview the one guy injured" to glean more information about the shootings and what may have led up to the incident, Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards said Monday afternoon.
He said the victim who was hospitalized was suffering from "serious but not life-threatening" injuries, while the other had lesser injuries.
A man in the area of 1300 East and 400 North called police saying two men came to his door seeking help at 5:50 a.m. Sunday saying they had been shot. Police said in a news release the shootings occurred on the street near the home.
Police are looking for a silver Hyundai Sonata and the occupants were described as a Black male and a Black female. The suspects and victims know each other and they're all Salt Lake City residents, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Bountiful detectives at 801-298-6000.