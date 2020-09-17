The Bountiful Police Department has released the identity of the man who died Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting outside Viewmont High School.
According to a press release shared via social media, 27-year-old Clay Reynolds was killed in the incident.
Previous information released by the department states that officers responded to the school at about 10:30 p.m. on a report of a suspicious person and found a man armed with a shotgun, a bow and arrow and a knife.
Reynolds reportedly picked up the shotgun when officers arrived and was commanded to drop it.
“The male responded by asking the officers to shoot him,” according to the earlier release.
Officers tried to de-escalate the situation until the man raised and fired the shotgun, the department said Wednesday. Police returned fire, hitting the man, who received CPR from officers and paramedics.
Reynolds’ family released a statement through the police department, attributing his death to “suicide” due to his provocation of officers.
“Clay unfortunately struggled with a variety of mental health-related illnesses in recent years. We worked hard as a family to get him the help he needed,” the family said. “We also want to recognize the difficult circumstances officers from the Bountiful Police Department were placed in. While we hurt, we recognize there are unknown variables when responding to emergency calls. We hope the officers involved can find peace and comfort as they struggle to come to terms with what happened.”
An investigation into the events remains open.