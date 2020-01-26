HONEYVILLE — The victim of a swimming fatality at Crystal Hot Springs has been identified as Christina Bailey, 51, of Logan.
Investigators could not confirm whether the cause of death was drowning or possibly another medical issue, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Sunday.
Bailey's body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner for autopsy.
The woman was declared dead at Bear River Hospital in Tremonton Saturday after she was pulled from the public swimming pool in Honeyville at about 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Other swimmers noticed Bailey was in trouble in the large outdoor pool and called for help. First responders from Tremonton, Honeyville and the sheriff’s office arrived to take over resuscitation efforts.