ELWOOD — A Tremonton man fired a shot, injured a woman and threatened police in an alleged domestic violence rampage Wednesday, charging documents said.
Box Elder County sheriff's deputies had an extended confrontation with Jeramy Ford Head, 43, before one shot him with a Taser and they were able to handcuff him, according to the probable cause statement.
A 12-year-old child called police to a mobile home in the 5900 block of 8000 North in Elwood about 11:30 a.m., reporting that a man was there with a gun and had fired it.
A sheriff's press release said Head was "agitated with his girlfriend."
The first deputy to arrive said he got the woman and two 12-year-olds out of the home and then called to Head to come out.
"He came out yelling and swearing," Deputy Brandon Yates wrote in the affidavit. "He kept yelling, I am sick of it. I'm not going back to jail. I told him to get on his knees. He kept saying, just shoot me."
Head then "flexed" and "squared up" and advanced quickly toward the deputy, then moved all over the property and behind the home, the affidavit said.
Two other deputies arrived and Head advanced toward them, yelling "shoot me, shoot me," according to the document.
"As he turned his back on me to go at the other officers, I Tased him in the back," Yates wrote.
Deputies called paramedics to attend to Head, who agreed to speak to the officers, Yates said.
The man said he drank a 12-pack of beer and smoked marijuana earlier in the day, the deputy said.
After deputies got a search warrant, they said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, a 9 mm handgun, a spent shell casing and a bullet hole in the home.
The woman told deputies Head almost hit her with a vehicle and forced her into it. She had marks on her ribs and appeared to be in pain, the deputy wrote.
Court records show Head has several felony and misdemeanor convictions on his record, most recently in 2016 for class B misdemeanor domestic violence in the presence of a child.
Deputies booked Head into the Box Elder County Jail in Brigham City on suspicion of 16 offenses.
Charges include first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and felony discharge of a firearm, all third-degree felonies; and second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Misdemeanor counts include three counts of assault knowing the victim is a peace officer, plus single counts of possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, intoxication, use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, interfering with an arresting officer and disorderly conduct.
Formal charges had not been filed in 1st District Court by late Thursday morning.
Head was ordered held without bail pending his first court appearance.