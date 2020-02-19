BRIGHAM CITY — A road rage incident and police chase through Box Elder County ended after the suspect assaulted a homeowner but was driven off when the victim grabbed a shotgun, police said Wednesday.
Jerimia Hawthorne, 19, of Salt Lake City, was booked in the Box Elder County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges stemming from a series of incidents that began at about 5:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 in the Perry area, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
A report of road rage prompted sheriff's deputies to attempt to pull over the suspect car in the Honeyville-Elwood area, but they ended the chase after the driver fled at nearly 100 mph, the release said.
Another caller at 5:40 a.m. reported that a resident caught a young man trying to steal his car. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim. The assailant demanded the keys to the car.
"The resident complied by going into the home but came back with his shotgun," the release said.
The assailant ran away; his vehicle had become disabled in front of the resident's house, according to the release.
Investigators said the man then hitchhiked to a convenience store in Tremonton, where police arrested Hawthorne, whom they said matched the description of the assailant.
The release said Hawthorne was already wanted for failure to appear on charges of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in 1st District Court.