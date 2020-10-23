FARMINGTON — A Bountiful woman's allegations that Davis County Jail personnel physically abused her and withheld food will be heard in federal court.
Sarai McDonald, 40, filed a civil rights suit against the county and the Davis County Sheriff's Office in 2nd District Court in May alleging abuse while she was jailed in 2018.
"McDonald was subjected to systematic physical and emotional abuse" by corrections deputies and inmates referred to as "pod guards," the suit said.
The county has denied the allegations in court documents, and attorneys representing the county this week had the case transferred to Salt Lake City to be heard in U.S. District Court.
McDonald's suit said she was routinely kept in solitary confinement and denied food, with other inmates sometimes eating the food meant for her.
The suit also described an incident Oct. 22, 2018, when three deputies allegedly "stormed" into her cell and took her dinner, which she had not finished.
One deputy allegedly punched her on the head and pushed her down on a metal bunk, the suit said.
The encounter left McDonald with bruises on her mouth and chin, the suit alleged.
The suit accuses the defendants of assault and battery, violation of civil rights and malicious action.
In answering the allegations in 2nd District Court, the county admitted three deputies entered McDonald's cell that day but denied the related allegations.
Sheriff Kelly Sparks declined Friday to discuss the suit because it is ongoing litigation.
McDonald's allegations cover her time in the jail prior to Sparks' tenure, which began in January 2019.
"I will tell you my experience working here the last 18 or 19 months with the deputies here, they are very professional and very caring individuals," Sparks said.
"Obviously, they do a difficult job and there are some emotionally charged situations, but they try to do their best and work through them treating individuals with dignity and respect," he said.
Court records show McDonald was arrested by Bountiful police on April 28, 2018, and charged with misdemeanor assault, lewdness, child abuse or neglect and resisting police.
She was screened for mental health court and the charges were dismissed in November that year.
She remained in custody until March 2019 due to a separate assault charge.
That charge resulted from an alleged June 4, 2018, incident in the jail.
In a probable cause statement, a corrections deputy said she was serving a breakfast tray to McDonald when the inmate pushed through the partially opened cell door.
The deputy told her to get back in her cell and that she would leave her tray on a table.
"(McDonald) did not like this and yelled, 'How are you even a cop,'" and hit her on the face, the affidavit said.
McDonald's suit is the second brutality case filed against the Davis jail this year.
In July, Suzanne Murdock of Bountiful sued the county, and the case is being litigated in U.S. District Court.
She alleged she suffered a broken foot and had her insulin pump forcibly removed while she was being booked for suspected DUI on Aug. 15, 2019.
The county has denied the allegations.