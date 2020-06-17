LAYTON — A dispute over a child shooting a rubber-band gun resulted in a man suffering a severe stab wound in the neck, allegedly inflicted by his brother, an arrest affidavit said.
Preston Robert Johnson, 27, and his brother were arguing Tuesday about Johnson's son playing with the toy indoors when the dispute became physical, according to the probable cause statement by the Layton Police Department.
The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1200 West block of Parkside Lane.
The brother took off his gauged earrings and stabbed Johnson with them, leaving two pinpoint marks on his neck, the arrest document said.
Johnson went into the kitchen, got an 8-inch butcher knife and plunged it into his brother's neck, the affidavit said.
Officers found the victim on the front steps of the home with a deep, profusely bleeding wound. The blade had gone through the neck into the victim's mouth. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
Johnson agreed to speak to officers and admitted stabbing his brother in the neck and chest, the arrest document said.
He told police his brother had been trying to strangle him and he stabbed him to stop him.
The brothers' father told officers he witnessed the fight and had separated the two when Johnson ran into the kitchen to get the knife.
Johnson said he did not intend to hurt or kill his brother but became scared enough to get the knife, according to the probable cause statement.
Police booked Johnson on suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child.
The arrest affidavit said Johnson's 7-year-old son saw most or all of the fight.
Johnson remained held Wednesday in the Davis County Jail in Farmington. Formal charges had not been filed in 2nd District Court as of late Wednesday morning.
An update on the victim's condition was not immediately available.