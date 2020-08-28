WEST HAVEN — A man who reportedly attempted to pull a gun on a sheriff’s deputy was subdued with the help of a police dog and nearby witnesses Friday.
Charles Diarte, 41, will be booked for possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and additional traffic charges after his release from the hospital, where he was taken for treatment following the scuffle, according to a Weber County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Sometime Friday, a K-9 deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near 2550 S. 1900 West, the release stated. While approaching the car, the deputy reported he saw Diarte reach under the driver’s seat. Diarte was asked to step out of the vehicle, and when doing so started to reach toward his waistband, according to the release.
Diarte disregarded commands to keep his hands away from his waist, the release stated, and the deputy took action to control him. As they struggled, a handgun fell from Diarte’s waistband, according to the release.
The deputy then released his K-9 partner, which bit Diarte, who continued to fight capture, the release said. Diarte was able to escape the animal and fled on foot, and use of a Taser by the deputy was ineffective.
At that time, according to the release, two witnesses stopped Diarte as he was running. Along with their help and further engagement by the K-9, the deputy was able to take Diarte into custody.
A third witness stood over the gun to prevent the suspect from using it, the release said.
An EMT was dispatched and administered first aid to Diarte, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else involved in the incident was injured.
The witnesses who came to the deputy’s aid were not named in the release, but their actions were commended. “We would like to thank those citizens who stepped in to assist the deputy,” the release stated. “We are truly grateful for the overwhelming support we receive from our community.”
Second District Court records show Diarte has at least eight felony convictions since 2001, on charges ranging from theft and forgery to escape and possession of narcotics.