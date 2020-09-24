FARMINGTON — A pair of men from California face felony drug charges after police found them driving through Farmington with 21 pounds of crystal meth in their car.
Davis County Sheriff's officers arrested Joshua Blake Sherwood, 30, of Phelan, California, and Philip Melvin Boyce, 33 of Blue Mesa, California, on Sept. 2.
According to documents from Farmington's 2nd District Court, the pair was pulled over on Interstate 15 in Farmington while Sherwood was driving. Sheriff's officers were alerted by another law enforcement agency that Sherwood's white SUV may be involved in a pending legal matter, according to a probable cause statement. Sherwood was also traveling slightly higher than the posted speed limit and had failed to stay in his lane prior to the stop.
During the stop, another sheriff's deputy arrived with a drug sniffing dog which, according to the probable cause statement, detected something that was likely drugs. Officers then searched the vehicle, finding "21 pounds of a crystalline substance consistent with that of methamphetamines" in a hidden compartment built into the car after market.
An initial test was conducted on site, yielding a positive result for methamphetamines. Officers found another smaller baggie of meth and a glass pipe with residue on the passenger side floorboard, and another glass pipe inside the glove box. Boyce allegedly admitted the smaller amount of meth and the pipe was his.
Because of the quantity of drugs involved, the case has been transferred to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The pair initially appeared in 2nd District Court in Farmington on Sept. 14, each charged with three drug-related felonies, including intent to distribute. Sherwood was on probation at the time of the arrest.