FARMINGTON — The 2nd District Judicial Nominating Commission has named five candidates to replace Juvenile Court Judge Sherene T. Dillon, who is retiring.
Dillon, who sits in Farmington, is retiring effective July 16, the nominating commission said in a news release Wednesday.
Nominees for the vacancy are Katharina Christensen and Janette White, assistant attorneys in the Utah Attorney General's Office; Ryan Perkins and Rick Westmoreland of the Davis County Attorney's Office; and Tasha Williams, an attorney with the Utah Juvenile Defender Attorneys.
Written comments can be submitted to 2nd District Judicial Nominating Commission Chair Mark Johnson at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.
The deadline for written comments is noon July 6.
The nominating commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.
After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Gary Herbert, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.