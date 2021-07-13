Police on Monday arrested a woman who allegedly stole her mother's car in Ogden, got into a hit-and-run crash, then evaded police through Weber County before crashing the car into a tree in Roy.
Natalie Hamilton, 38, was held without bail in the Weber County Jail on suspicion of a series of charges including second-degree felony auto theft, misdemeanor DUI and third-degree felony failing to stop for police.
An Ogden officer said in a probable cause statement that while investigating the hit-and-run at 12:40 a.m., a car missing a front license plate sped past the crash scene. The victims said it was the same car that had hit them.
The officer began chasing the car but ended the pursuit because the driver reportedly was speeding and driving erratically. Over the next 45 minutes, police officers from other agencies in Weber County gave chase, but also broke off to minimize the danger.
Finally, a Roy officer pursued the car through the city, the fleeing vehicle allegedly swerving into oncoming lanes repeatedly, until it crashed into a tree at 4400 S. Airport Road.
Hamilton was wanted for a similar alleged incident that occurred Thursday, according to charging documents.
She also was awaiting trial for an April 21 incident in Harrisville. Police there said they found her inside a home after the homeowner reported seeing someone go into the house on his video surveillance system.
A police probable cause statement said they found Hamilton with her two small children, the woman acting erratically. As they retrieved the children and took her away, she allegedly bit two officers, one so severely on the face that a scar was caused, and tried to take an officer's Taser. Police said they found a car allegedly stolen by Hamilton nearby, abandoned in the middle of the street with both doors open.
In that case, she is charged with disarming a police officer and assaulting a police officer, both third-degree felonies, plus misdemeanor counts of assault, trespass and criminal mischief.