ROY — Roy police arrested a man after he allegedly shot out the rear window of a car driven by his girlfriend's former boyfriend.
Police responded to a call about several people fighting in front of a Roy residence at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers said they found shattered glass in the driveway and a shell casing. They said a man climbed out of a basement apartment's window and walked toward the rear of the property, and they stopped him.
A Roy Police Department probable cause statement said the man, Deryez Espinoza, 30, had a handgun magazine in his waistband.
He told police he saw the magazine on the ground by the glass shards and picked it up. He said he saw a car driving away and the occupants were yelling at him.
Investigators tracked the alleged victim to his home in Ogden. The man said he was dropping the mother of his children at the Roy home when her current boyfriend, whom he knew as "Wacko," came out, pointed a gun at him and shot out the window.
The police document said Espinoza is a gang member and multiple felony convict known as "Wacko."
Police got a search warrant and said they found a gun in Espinoza's bedroom matching the caliber of the shell casing they picked up outside. They also found large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, the affidavit said.
Espinoza remained held Tuesday at the Weber County Jail on suspicion of four felonies, including discharge of a firearm in the direction of a vehicle, use of a firearm by a restricted person, and two charges of possessing narcotics with intent to distribute.
Second District Judge Noel Hyde signed an order requiring Espinoza to be held without bail based on past felony convictions.
Court records show Espinoza was convicted of a felony firearm charge in 2007, escape in 2013, and assault by a prisoner in 2014 and 2015.