CLINTON — Standing outside Clinton City Hall, Bill Chilson pointed to the flagpole in front of the police station across the parking lot.
"I roped that cow right about where that flagpole is now," he said.
Chilson retired Wednesday after 29 years as Clinton City's police chief, an unusually long tenure by top-cop standards.
He's been there since loose cattle were a common sight in the once predominantly farming and ranching area and corralling them was a police duty.
Chilson kept that rope in his police vehicle all these years, as the need for livestock roping dwindled amid the mushrooming suburban growth of the northern Davis County city.
When Chilson became police chief, Clinton had about 4,000 people.
"This was all fields," he said, sweeping an arm over a vista of subdivisions across the street from the city complex at the intersection of 2200 North and 1500 West.
He turned and pointed to the west, where a profusion of big-box stores and other development has sprung forth to support the booming community of about 24,000.
As Clinton has grown, so has its police department. It had five officers 30 years ago, and now 19 plus support staff.
Back then, Clinton police lugged 5-pound radios and wore bulky .357 magnum sidearms. Today, it's 9 mm pistols and all the communications gear is small and computerized.
The department gathered for a final group photo with Chilson in the Clinton courtroom Tuesday afternoon. The chief was upbeat and gregarious.
"I'm one of those who totally enjoyed the job I've done," he said in an interview. "It's been a career that's been outstanding to me."
Chilson paced an unconventional path into police work.
He started in railroads, following a line of relatives who worked the rails.
"I didn't like the railroad," he said, and got into trucking, where he toiled 12 years until the company he worked for went out of business.
He thought he might want to become a cop.
"My wife said, "Absolutely not, you're not going to do that,'" Chilson said.
"A few people laughed at me," for wanting to get into police work at age 29, he said.
He went to the reserve academy, became a reserve officer in Layton "and applied everyplace." He landed in Clinton.
Oh, that part about his wife, Julie, opposing his career choice?
She became a Davis County sheriff's deputy and had a long law enforcement career herself.
Chilson's favorite photograph shows the couple posing in their uniforms, both sergeants at the time.
Today, their daughter, Erin Behm, is a Syracuse police investigator and their son D.J. Chilson is a Utah County SWAT officer.
Chilson recounted interesting cases Clinton police have seen over the years, including one, also about cows, that's best not detailed.
"Fortunately, we haven't had very many homicide cases," Chilson said. "I guess the biggest moment is when you performed CPR on somebody and they never let you forget it because they lived."
Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks said he has known Chilson for about 35 years.
"We both started our careers at about the same time," Sparks said. "Bill is really just an icon of Davis County law enforcement. I've watched him as he's grown with the city of Clinton," nurturing a small force to "a very professional department."
"We'll all miss his enthusiasm," Sparks said.
Chilson, 66, and his wife still play organized softball and pickleball.
"I guess I'm still doing it because I never stopped," he said.
After her retirement, Julie opened an adult day care business, which the couple later sold to a chain provider.
"I was the maintenance man," the chief said.
Chilson also performed as a rodeo clown, perhaps a jarring role switch for a grizzled lawman.
"I've always been a people person," Chilson said. "I've always got along with people. Well, I guess there are a few you will never get along with."
He's not happy about one thing, though, as he exits police work.
"Some of the things happening in the world today, I hate to see it," he said. "Everybody wants to point everything at the cops. If we get involved, no, it's not the cops' fault. We want to help you."
Police Lt. Shawn Stoker has been promoted to the chief's post.
Chilson, who lives in Layton, said he'll hold on to his cattle rope in case he's needed again.