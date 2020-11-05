OGDEN — Police filed charging documents outlining the separate roles two suspects allegedly played in the abduction of a 10-month-old girl Wednesday.
Angel Marie Jasso, 34, admitted to investigators that she stole a car in Ogden at 10:45 a.m. and knew a child was in the vehicle, the Ogden Police Department said in a probable cause statement filed late Wednesday.
Jasso and Roddy Mike Montes, 20, were booked into the Weber County Jail to face charges that could lead to prison sentences of 15 years to life upon conviction.
The kidnapped girl, Amila Spratley-Apkewas, was found safe after Jasso allegedly took the car seat out, with the child still buckled in, and left it on a Plain City porch about two hours after the abduction, an arrest affidavit said.
Police said the child's mother left the car running while she went into a home to talk to someone; then, another adult got out, leaving the car unattended.
The mother called 911 and police issued an Amber Alert.
After waiving her Miranda rights, Jasso told police she stopped at Montes' home, "seeking help and stating she had stolen a car and there was a child in it," the affidavit said.
Montes, in his interview with police, allegedly admitted he knew the car was stolen and there was a child in it before he got into the vehicle.
Both suspects also admitted they continued to flee from police after they were aware officers were trying to stop them.
Weber County sheriff's deputies and Ogden officers arrested the two after they allegedly took the car off-road in a residential subdivision and ran away on foot.
Jasso and Montes remained held without bail Thursday.
Jasso's booking record shows she is suspected of first-degree felony child kidnapping, second-degree felony auto theft, third-degree felony failure to stop for police and class A misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.
In June 2019, she was convicted of class A misdemeanor vehicle burglary in Ogden.
Like Montes, she has no felony convictions on her record.
Montes' booking record shows he is suspected of first-degree felony child kidnapping, second-degree felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and class A misdemeanor failure to stop for police.
He also faces a third-degree felony count of damaging jails because police said he shattered a squad car window, kicking it out, after his arrest.
According to state court records, Montes was wanted for failure to appear in Salt Lake County on three class A misdemeanor charges of sexual abuse of a minor, crimes allegedly committed in January 2018.
He pleaded guilty in Ogden this July to a misdemeanor count of drug possession and he had misdemeanor theft convictions in Layton in March 2019 and in Ogden from February this year.
No formal charges had been filed in the kidnapping case against Jasso and Montes as of midday Thursday and neither had an attorney of record.