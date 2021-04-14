CLINTON — Prosecutors filed seven criminal charges Tuesday against an Ogden man who allegedly tried to run down several people at a soccer field where children were playing.
Nathan Matthew Johnston, 29, was arrested on the evening of April 7 after a woman got out of his vehicle at Powerline Park in Clinton and told police he accused her of infidelity and then drove toward a man he suspected of sleeping with her, Clinton police said in a probable cause statement.
The woman said she got out of the car and stood between the vehicle and the man as Johnston allegedly drove toward him. She said he then turned away and drove toward others.
Police said others told them Johnston swerved at multiple people in the park, forcing them to dodge to avoid being hit.
"The witnesses grabbed their children and ran out of the way," a charging document said. "It appeared the defendant hit one individual and almost hit several others."
Officers stopped Johnston as he was driving away on a walking trail, the arrest affidavit said, adding that Johnston would not communicate with them.
The Davis County Attorney's Office charged Johnston with four counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
He was held without bail at the Davis County Jail.