OGDEN — Prosecutors filed charges Monday against a man who allegedly stabbed an acquaintance in a dispute over applying for an economic stimulus check.
The 56-year-old victim had been helping the suspect with paperwork to get a stimulus check, according to an Ogden Police Department probable cause statement regarding the Saturday afternoon incident.
After getting lunch, the victim returned to the Ogden Rescue Mission, 2775 Wall Ave., where the man allegedly berated him and called him crude names.
They argued and the assailant, identified as Samer Dheyab, 39, punched him, the victim told police. They traded punches and Dheyab allegedly pulled a small knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.
Police said other people at the mission saw the stabbing and separated the two, then Dheyab left.
Officers arrested Dheyab nearby a short time later but did not find a knife, the affidavit said.
The victim was treated at a hospital.
The Weber County Attorney's Office filed an indictment in 2nd District Court charging Dheyab with aggravated assault and obstructing justice, both third-degree felonies.
Dheyab remained held Tuesday in lieu of $7,500 bond, according to Weber County Jail records.