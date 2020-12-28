RIVERDALE — Formal charges were filed against three people Monday in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man early Christmas morning.
Brittany Rogers, 31, of Clearfield, Liam Hughes Tonneson Gale, 31, and Rayburn Jimmy Bennett Jr., 16, of West Valley City, are each listed as codefendants in the case on 2nd District Court records.
Rogers is charged with murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and obstructing justice, all first-degree felonies.
Bennett is being charged as an adult with first-degree aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, as well as second-degree obstructing justice.
All of the charges are potentially subject to gang enhancement penalties upon conviction.
Charging documents for Gale, who police have been searching for since Friday, have not yet been made available.
Riverdale officers responded to a mobile home park on a report of a shooting at about 3:20 a.m. Friday and discovered one male — identified as Trevor Anthony Martin, 36 — and one unidentified female, 42, inside a home with critical injuries.
Martin later died at a hospital. The female, who a report indicates was shot in the face, survived.
According to the charging documents, Rogers told police she transported Gale and Bennett to the residence for the purpose of committing a robbery. The two others forced their way into the home, she stated, and during the course of an altercation, the occupants inside were injured with gunfire. Under questioning from police, Bennett admitted to shooting the victims, the documents state.
According to statements reported in the documents, Rogers drove the group away from the scene of the shooting to a parking lot where a second car waited and that, along the way, Bennett threw clothing he was wearing out of the car.
According to an press release sent out Saturday night, Gale’s vehicle was discovered in Salt Lake City by SLC police and members of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.
Officers are actively searching for him, the release said. He is believed to the armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Weber County emergency dispatchers at 801-395-8221 or 911 and request to speak to a Riverdale police officer.