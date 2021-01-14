OGDEN — Prosecutors filed five felony charges Thursday against a Morgan County woman as new details emerged about a shooting in Ogden this week.
Mauren Beth Wall, 29, of Porterville, is held without bail in the Weber County Jail, accused of shooting a man in the abdomen in a confrontation Tuesday afternoon.
The Weber County Attorney's Office charged Wall with first-degree felony counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery with dangerous-weapon enhancements.
The criminal complaint filed in 2nd District Court also accuses her of second-degree felony aggravated assault with serious injury or loss of consciousness; and third-degree felony counts of obstructing justice and use of a firearm by a restricted person.
An Ogden Police Department probable cause statement said the incident began when a resident arrived home on the 2700 block of Brinker Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and saw a hoverboard outside and a light on in her bedroom.
The light had been left off and the hoverboard left inside, she told police, then she went inside and found Wall there, the arrest affidavit said.
The woman said Wall had no permission to be in the home. They argued over money that Wall insisted the woman owed her, the affidavit said.
Wall pulled a handgun, prompting a man in the home to "escort her off the property," but Wall shot him and left, according to the charging documents.
The man underwent surgery and was expected to survive, police said in a news release Wednesday.
Police said they used the Area Tactical Analysis Center to track Wall and her vehicle, resulting in her being pulled over and arrested on the 200 block of 26th Street.
A person at a nearby convenience store told police Wall was seen throwing what looked like a cellphone into a dumpster and tossing a glass object behind it.
Police said Wall was seen on security video walking to the dumpster while holding a firearm.
Officers said they found two cellphones in the dumpster, later identified as belonging to the victims at the shooting scene.
They also said in the arrest affidavit that they found a methamphetamine pipe behind the dumpster.
No firearm apparently was found. However, the arrest affidavit said a passenger in the suspect's car said that Wall told her she needed to get rid of the gun because she is restricted from firearms possession due to a felony theft conviction.
The woman said she was in the car at the Brinker house when Wall and a man came out of the home, the man yelling, and Wall ran to the car.
Wall had no attorney of record as of Thursday afternoon, according to court documents.