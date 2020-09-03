Authorities in two counties filed criminal charges Thursday against a man who allegedly bungled a carjacking in Ogden and led police on a three-county high-speed chase.
Daniel Reveles, 27, faces 10 charges altogether in the series of incidents that began about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Reveles is accused of fleeing from police in Ogden, speeding east on Interstate 84 into Morgan County, then back west, ending in Clinton in Davis County, where a Morgan deputy spun out his stolen car.
Police booked Reveles into the Weber County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
On Thursday in Morgan 2nd District Court, prosecutors charged Reveles with second-degree felony theft, third-degree felony failure to stop for police, and misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and driving on an expired license.
In Ogden, Reveles was charged with two counts of third-degree failure to stop for police and misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Events began in the parking lot of a business park at 2700 South and 1900 West in Ogden.
A man told police he had just arrived at work and was getting out of his car when a vehicle parked behind him.
A heavily bearded man in a blue medical mask pointed a 5- or 6-inch knife at the victim and said, "Give me the car," according to an Ogden police probable cause statement.
The victim threw his keys to the man, who then apparently could not figure out how to start the car. The police statement said the robber was "confused by the dashboard."
The man got back into the first car and drove away, soon to be spotted by an Ogden officer responding to the robbery report, the arrest affidavit said.
That car had been stolen shortly before the attempted carjacking, the affidavit said.
The car, a 2017 Nissan Sentra, sped north on 1900 West and police were not able to catch it.
At 10:45 a.m., an Ogden officer reported he spotted the stolen car and attempted to pull it over, "but the vehicle fled and started driving erratically, causing a public safety risk, so I terminated the pursuit."
The same officer saw the car again at 11:02 a.m. southbound on Monroe Boulevard at 12th Street and an "extensive pursuit" through Ogden commenced.
As the Sentra sped east on I-84, a Morgan County sheriff's deputy prepared to put down spike strips to pop the Sentra's tires, but the car exited before that point and raced back down I-84 and into Davis County.
Ogden officers and the Morgan deputy chased the Sentra through several communities and into Clinton.
"Based on the alleged offenses that Daniel was involved in, and the great risk Daniel was posing to the general public, I conducted a PIT maneuver, which was successful and terminated the pursuit on 1800 North in Clinton," the Morgan deputy wrote in his arrest report.
In a PIT, or precision immobilization technique, an officer uses his vehicle to bump the quarter panel of the fleeing car, spinning it out.
An Ogden officer reported he drew his pistol and ordered Reveles not to move. He said he had to break the passenger window to get into the car to undo Reveles' seat belt.
According to charging documents, police said they found 4.4 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe on the seat of the car.
Reveles allegedly told police he found a knife in the trunk of the stolen car. The arrest affidavit said officers found a knife sheath and blue medical masks in the car.
Police said Reveles allegedly admitted using methamphetamine before the attempted carjacking.
He remained held without bail Thursday.