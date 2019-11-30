OGDEN — Charges have been filed against a Weber County woman who was arrested Oct. 29 on welfare fraud allegations.
Theresa Marie Drake, 41, faces an initial court appearance Dec. 23 and is free after posting $20,000 bond, according to 2nd District Court records.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Nov. 19 filed two counts of second-degree felony public assistance fraud against Drake.
The Ogden Housing Authority overpaid Drake $34,000 from June 2012 through May 2019, the Utah Bureau of Investigation said in a probable cause affidavit.
Agents accused Drake of failing to disclose to the housing agency that during the seven-year period, she lived with a man who over that time was paid more than $180,000 for working for several companies.
Drake had obtained benefits after telling the housing agency only she and her children lived in the home, the affidavit said. Housing benefits are granted based on the income of recipients.
Drake and the 44-year-old man lived together at a home in Ogden from 2012 until March this year, then two months at a Roy home, the document said.
Drake also is accused of defrauding the Utah Department of Workforce Services of more than $100,000 in food stamp, medical and child care benefits from June 2012 through October this year.
She falsely told the state agency that only she and her children lived at the homes, but two of the children she claimed lived in California, according to the affidavit.
Drake did not have an attorney of record as of Friday afternoon.
The man was arrested Oct. 29 as well, on suspicion of one count of public assistance fraud, but he has not been charged, according to court records.