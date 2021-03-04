OGDEN — Police have arrested a juvenile male on charges related to the fatal shooting of 65-year-old store owner Satnam Singh on Sunday, Feb. 28, according to a Thursday night press release from the Ogden Police Department.
The suspect is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, the release said. Because he is a juvenile, the department did not release the suspect's name.
The juvenile in custody is the same person of interest who was detained Tuesday for questioning in relation to the homicide, police said.
Singh, who owned a store located at 675 N. Monroe Blvd., was shot and killed while standing behind the counter of the business.
Security footage shows the suspect entering the store at 11:50 p.m., picking out some items and approaching the counter. In an earlier press release, police said the suspect talked to Singh for a few minutes before shooting him. Singh died at the scene.
Police said the suspect then ran from the store, heading northwest out of the parking lot. The motive of the killing has not yet been released.
The Weber County Homicide Task Force, the Ogden Police Area Tactical Analysis Center and Weber County Crime Scene Investigation investigated the shooting. They reached out to the public to collect any tips and video evidence as they worked to find the suspect and better understand the events that transpired.
Thursday's press release thanked the public for its assistance, saying, "It is inspiring to see people acknowledge the impact Mr. Singh made in their lives, and a reminder that we all can do the same."
Since the killing, a makeshift memorial has sprung up in front of Singh's store and tributes to the store owner have flooded Facebook.
Singh's family issued a statement Wednesday thanking community members for their support and police for efforts put into investigating the homicide. "We have been overwhelmed by your outpouring of kindness and generosity,” it said.
The family invited the public to attend a viewing scheduled for Friday.