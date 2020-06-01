FARMINGTON — A Pleasant View man charged earlier this year in Ogden in an alleged date rape has been arrested again in connection with a similar 2016 case.
The Davis County Attorney's Office last week filed six felony charges against Kade Duane Peterson, 22, alleging he assaulted an 18-year-old woman in Farmington four years ago.
In a probable cause statement, the Farmington Police Department said the woman reported she and Peterson met on social media and arranged a date on Sept. 29, 2016.
She said they drove to a Farmington parking lot and they climbed into the back seat and Peterson started kissing her.
The woman said he told Peterson to stop but he pinned her down by her arms and told her to "be quiet" and "hold still" and sexually assaulted her, the charging document said.
The woman said she tried to get out of the car but Peterson pulled her back in by her ankles.
Peterson is charged with object rape, forcible sodomy and attempted rape, all first-degree felonies, and three counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.
On March 2 in Ogden 2nd District Court, authorities filed a first-degree felony rape charge saying Peterson arranged on the Mutual app to date a woman on Nov. 1, 2019.
The woman told police Peterson picked her up at her apartment, drove her around Weber County while they talked, and he eventually parked in a wooded area, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.
She said Peterson pulled off her clothes and raped her, the charging documents said. She said she repeatedly told him “No, this is not consent,” and that she could not fight him off because she has weakness on her left side because of a traumatic brain injury she suffered a few years before.
Investigators said they interviewed Peterson twice in the days following the incident. After the first interview, Peterson called the woman to ask how she was, and in the second interview he chose not to answer questions about what happened after he met her, charging documents said.
In the Weber County case, Peterson posted $20,000 bail and was released from jail soon after his arrest. He pleaded not guilty later in March and his next court appearance is scheduled June 17.
Farmington police arrested Peterson on Thursday and he was soon released from the Davis County Jail after posting $100,000 bond.
No date has been set for his first court appearance in the Davis County case.