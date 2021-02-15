PLAIN CITY — A 21-year-old Ogden man is being held without bail on suspicion of attempted murder and several other charges after a Plain City domestic violence incident last week that left another man shot.
The events began at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday near 9th Street and Liberty Avenue in Ogden when Colton Shepard allegedly assaulted a woman, according to a police probable cause statement.
Shepard allegedly took her car keys by force and stole her car.
Later, Shepard went to a home in Plain City, allegedly stole a gun and strangled a woman, causing her breathing difficulty.
According to a Weber County Sheriff's Office news release, two men arrived and found Shepard with the gun and tried to disarm him, but one man was shot. The second man took the gun away from Shepard, the release said, and held him until deputies got there.
The shooting victim was hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to survive, said Lt. Cortney Ryan, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Shephard initially was booked into the Weber County Jail on a parole violation, and after further investigation, the Sheriff's Office on Friday listed these charges on his booking sheet: Attempted murder, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm, and damage or interruption of a communication device.
Formal charges had not been filed in 2nd District Court against Shepard as of Monday.