LAYTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday after someone allegedly sent text messages threatening to do violence at a charter school on the Weber State University Davis campus, authorities said.
Administrators put the charter school on a "soft lockdown" for about at hour as police made the arrest in Roy, Weber State spokesperson Allison Barlow Hess said by text message.
Weber State, Roy and Layton police officers participated in the investigation, and a person was arrested at 11:30 a.m. in Roy.
Earlier in the day, a person had sent several texts to the SafeUT hotline threatening violence at the Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science charter high school at WSU Davis in Layton, Hess said.
The SafeUT Crisis Chat and Tip Line provides crisis intervention to youth through live chat and a confidential tip program.
Hess said Weber State police were able to identify the caller through an IP address and make an arrest without incident.
The person has been booked in the Davis County Jail.
Hess said that during the investigation, NUAMES alerted parents, and police patrolled the campus.
"Officers identified and located the individual quickly, but out of an abundance of caution, the school was on a soft lockdown for approximately one hour," Hess said. "Doors were locked, and administrators monitored anyone entering the building."
Further details were not immediately available.
The Davis campus is at 2750 University Park Blvd.