BOUNTIFUL — A man speeding away from police Wednesday ran a red light and crashed into another car before officers caught him in a foot chase, charging documents said.
Responding to a report of a man looking into vehicles in a gym parking lot at about 10:30 a.m., police tried to pull over a man driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe.
In an arrest affidavit, police said they had been investigating car break-ins at Bountiful gyms that occurred on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22 and that the Tahoe matched the vehicle seen on security video in the first two incidents.
The fleeing driver ran a light at 500 South and 200 West and crashed into another vehicle, the affidavit said. The other driver was not seriously injured.
The Tahoe continued west and stopped, disabled, at 1800 West, according to the report.
The man ran away, but officers caught up to and arrested him.
Romeo Jimmy Lopez, 27, matched the description of a man seen at the first two break-ins, as well as of a man seen in a black Tahoe at a Salt Lake City address where officers tracked a license plate number seen on surveillance video, police said.
Lopez remained held without bail Thursday at the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
He was booked on suspicion of third-degree felony failure to stop for officers and misdemeanor charges of failure to stop at the scene of an injury accident, theft, vehicle burglary, criminal mischief and driving on a revoked license.
The arrest affidavit said Lopez is a gang member who has robbery, assault and weapons charges in his criminal history, including a recent alleged aggravated assault.
Court records show Lopez has 17 felony arrests since 2012.