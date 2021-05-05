OGDEN — New Police Chief Eric Young has been in the upper levels of Ogden Police Department leadership since 2012.
And during that near decade, Young says one issue has been a constant plague for the department: the recruitment and retention of officers.
Young, who was named chief of the department earlier this year after having served the previous nine years as the department's deputy chief, told the Ogden City Council on Tuesday that after more than 100 days at his new position, filling his staff completely remains a top priority for him.
"I've told everybody in the police department, walking in the door from day one, recruitment and retention is on top of our ... priority list until we get full staffing," he said.
Young said the department is typically short anywhere from eight to 18 officers of a full staff.
"It's been as low as four or five, but that doesn't last long," he said.
OPD is currently staffed with 177 employees.
Young said he has many goals for the department, including more and improved engagement with the community, improved officer accountability and improved customer service. Young also wants to continue to reduce crime in Ogden City. Mayor Mike Caldwell said over the last four years, part-one crimes, which according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation include things like homicides, rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, thefts and arsons, went down 34% in the city. Violent crimes made up 27% of that reduction.
But being short-staffed makes it harder to achieve the things Young has targeted.
"I just can't impress on you how much more we could do if we could get to full staffing," Young said. "It's on top of the list and it will stay there until we get it fixed. We can do some phenomenal things in this city with a fully staffed police department."
Young said to combat the issue, he's hired a part-time recruitment specialist who works 29 hours a week only on that. The chief said consistent pay raises will also be critical in putting a dent in the problem.
Last year, amid COVID-19 related economic concerns, Ogden City suspended requisite 4% percent pay raises for city employees, including police officers. After city revenues performed better than expected, the raises were reinstated in April and employees got retroactive back pay for the months they went without the increases.
"It really had a huge impact on our employees," Young said.
As part of the mayor's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, all public safety employees, which includes those who work in the police and fire departments, will see the customary, 4% percent raises and step pay increases as well. Over the years, the city has implemented other measures to help bring in and keep police officers, including offering 0% interest, deferred payment home loans of up to $20,000 and changing outdated policies to allow officers to display tattoos while on duty.
Young described the recruitment and retention issue as a "societal problem" not unique to Ogden, but said he'll keep working with city leadership to find new ideas.