KAYSVILLE — A man convicted of child sex crimes three times since 1987 was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Michael John Wilkinson, 52, of Kaysville, was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of eight counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.
The Utah Attorney General’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force said it received a tip of child pornography being uploaded in northern Davis County.
Agents narrowed down the tip, which came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, to an IP address at Wilkinson’s address.
A Layton police officer on the task force said in a probable cause statement that he served a search warrant and found child pornography images on one of Wilkinson’s electronic devices.
Wilkinson is on parole for a felony child sex abuse offense, the affidavit said.
According to court records, Wilkinson was convicted of forcible sodomy and sexual abuse of a child in Murray in 1987; sexual abuse of a child in Salt Lake County in 2000; and attempted forcible sexual abuse of a child in Davis County in 2015.
As of Thursday morning, he was being held without bail in the Davis jail.