OGDEN — A man has been charged with raping a 4-year-old girl nearly a decade ago in Ogden.
Levi Brobeck, 29, was booked into the Weber County Jail on Tuesday, two weeks after county prosecutors charged him with two first-degree felony counts of rape of a child and a second-degree felony count of sexual abuse of a child.
The adoptive mother of the girl, now 12, said the girl began disclosing details of past abuse after going to a therapist, according to an Ogden Police Department probable cause statement.
The girl told an interviewer at the Weber Morgan Children's Justice Center that when she was in the custody of her biological mother, she was sexually abused by a boyfriend of the mother in 2011 or 2012.
An Ogden detective interviewed Brobeck, who acknowledged dating the girl's mother but denied allegations of sex abuse, the affidavit said.
The arrest warrant listed bail at $50,000, but Brobeck's attorney, Edward Stone, filed a motion July 8 to reduce bail.
After being booked at the jail Tuesday, Brobeck was released after posting $25,000 bail.
In the motion, Stone also challenged the allegations against Brobeck.
The case, Stone said, "is based solely on a 12-year-old’s disclosure of events that allegedly took place when she was 4 years old, some 8-plus years ago.
"Given the delayed disclosure," the attorney said he assumes there is no forensic evidence.
He also said Brobeck has made no confession, the alleged victim could not identify her assailant other than by description and there were no eyewitnesses.
In the probable cause statement, police alleged the girl's mother was cheating on another boyfriend with Brobeck and that the girl saw Brobeck being confronted by the other man.
That was the last time she saw Brobeck, the affidavit said.
Detectives said the confrontation was corroborated by the biological mother and both men.
Stone appeared in 2nd District Court on Tuesday for a bail hearing on behalf of Brobeck.
Judge Reuben Renstrom set bail at $25,000 and scheduled Brobeck's next court appearance for July 28.