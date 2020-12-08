WOODS CROSS — Police have arrested a Woods Cross man on suspicion of 22 criminal charges alleging he sexually abused at least six juveniles over a 10-year period.
An arrest affidavit said Brian Wayne Craven, 50, is alleged to have abused five boys and one girl, the suspected offenses occurring from 2008 through 2018.
Police booked Craven into the Davis County Jail in Farmington on Monday.
He is suspected of three first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child; four second-degree felony counts of forcible sexual abuse; five third-degree felony counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor; and one third-degree felony count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
Nine misdemeanor charges of lewdness and voyeurism also are suspected.
The investigation began in October when a man reported to Woods Cross police that he was sexually abused more than 10 years ago when he was a teenager.
He said he contacted police after a woman asked him if he had ever been abused by Craven.
The woman said she, and later her three sons, had been abused by the man.
The probable cause statement said a detective over a two-month period interviewed six alleged victims.
"All six victims disclosed similar accounts of child grooming, to include befriending the victims, providing them with treats, a fun place to hang out that is free from judgment and a place of secrets," the detective wrote.
The alleged grooming advanced from talking about teenage problems, to viewing pornography, to explicit sexual conduct, the affidavit said.
Craven held a position of trust with some of the victims, according to police.
Formal charges had not been filed by Tuesday afternoon and Craven did not have an attorney of record.
Jail records showed Craven was held on $100,000 bond.