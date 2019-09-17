SALT LAKE CITY — Six people have been indicted in a drug bust that yielded nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine bound for Ogden.
The charges, filed in federal court last month, allege that the six conspired to bring hundreds of pounds of narcotics into both Weber and Davis counties, according to investigators.
At the top of the list of those charged is Christopher Spraw, a 49-year-old Clearfield resident, is reportedly a member of the Silent Aryan Warriors, a white supremacist prison gang based in Utah.
Others charged in the conspiracy are Damian Buenrostro, a 22-year-old Kearns resident; Manuel Ramblano Sanchez Jr., a 24-year-old; and three Ogden residents: Sheila Deroboam, 52; Heidi Lynn Openshaw, 40; and Vanessa Dominguez, 33.
Each are charged with counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute heroin. Spraw is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm, and Buenrostro is charged with possession of meth and heroin with intent to distribute. Deroboam is charged with possessing heroin with intent to distribute.
Warrants are still active against Sanchez and Buenrostro, who have yet to be arrested as of Friday.
Federal law enforcement officials say that the drug bust was a result of efforts through the Project Safe Neighborhoods program. The indictments was one of a handful of those highlighted during a recent press conference regarding the PSN program in Ogden.
The indictments are based on the work by officers from the FBI, Weber Morgan Morgan Narcotics Strike Force and the Davis Metro Narcotics Strike Force, who each investigated Spraw and his alleged associates separately before joining forces, according to a PSN press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City.
Charging documents say that the FBI began their investigation into Spraw roughly a year ago. Months later in March, Weber and Davis narcotics officers learned of Spraw's alleged activity of distributing meth.
In June, a federal judge authorized a wire tap on a phone believed to be Spraw's and another phone believed to be Sanchez's, according to an amended complaint filed in federal court.
Officials allege that Spraw and Sanchez were the leaders of the alleged drug trafficking organization, while Buenrostro, Deroboam, Openshaw and Dominguez distributed the drugs.
The months-long investigation led to the drug bust in Kearns, which yielded 195 pounds of meth and one pound of heroin.
Included in the indictment is a list of of cash that federal officials are seeking to seize from a handful of those charged. Among the money recovered was a sum of $35,060 from Buenrostro in Kearns, and just over $11,000 found from a home in Clearfield believed to be Spraw's.
If found guilty of distributing meth, those convicted could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison.