CLEARFIELD — Police arrested a Clearfield man on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated arson Sunday night after he allegedly set fire to his mobile home in despair over problems with a girlfriend.
The blaze in the mobile home park in the 300 North block of 1300 West heavily damaged Jordan Berghout's home, but firefighters were able to prevent damage to other structures other than minor exterior burning of the home next door, authorities said.
Clearfield police said in a probable cause statement that Berghout, 29, told them he had been remodeling his home in the hope his girlfriend would move in with him. The affidavit said Berghout admitted he started the fire and neighbors told officers he admitted it to them as well.
According to the police statement, Berghout told officers the relationship "was not going well" and he thought that if he "burned down his residence, then he would no longer have to worry about his girlfriend moving in with him."
Police took Berghout for booking at the Davis County Jail in Farmington, and they requested he be held without bail on the grounds that there's evidence to indicate he is a danger to others and may flee the area if he is released.
The arrest affidavit said Berghout told officers he is addicted to methamphetamine and that he said "he hears voices, and the voices had previously told him to physically harm himself or others."
"The defendant acted impulsively and endangered the lives of his neighbors after starting his own residence on fire," the police affidavit said.
However, Berghout was released with a promise to appear in court, with the court-ordered condition that he report twice a week to Davis County Pretrial Services.
Berghout called 911 after he allegedly started the fire, Clearfield police said in a news release. Officers later Sunday night were getting a search warrant to gather evidence from the home, the release said.
The North Davis Fire District put out the fire, and the state fire marshal was helping the district in the investigation, the release said.