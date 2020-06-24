FARMINGTON — A Clearfield man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced murder charge in the December 2017 beating death of his 7-week-old son, who was killed after the father said he "exploded" over the infant's crying.
In a plea bargain with the Davis County Attorney's Office, Clint Corydon Nokes admitted to a charge of first-degree felony murder, which Judge David Hamilton told him will draw a term of 15 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors had charged Nokes, 22, with aggravated murder, but they chose not to seek the death penalty.
In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a second-degree felony child abuse charge.
The boy, Hudson, suffered numerous injuries beginning Nov. 26, 2017, until Nokes called 911 on Dec. 1 when the victim stopped breathing, prosecutors said in the indictment.
Court documents said Nokes told police when they arrived that he called the boy's mother to tell her something was wrong with Hudson. She called the boy's doctor and Nokes then called 911.
At the hospital, Hudson had bruising on his head and ribs and a CT scan revealed a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and detached retinas, a Clearfield Police Department probable cause statement said.
The boy died the next day at Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City.
An autopsy showed a 10-centimeter skull fracture, and a broken rib, tibia and femur. Both optic nerves were hemorrhaged and his spinal fluid was bloody.
Nokes told police he was tired of Hudson crying and and he finally "exploded," the arrest affidavit said.
He admitted to throwing the bay onto the couch and into his swing, pulled him out of his swing by a leg, carried him into the kitchen that way and dropped him into the sink, striking his head.
Hamilton set sentencing for Sept. 30. Nokes will remain held without bail until then.