CLEARFIELD — Police booked a Clearfield man in jail on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault after a party Sunday involving dozens of people ended with a gunshot wound to a man's arm.
The suspect told police he was trying to get people to leave his home when several males "jumped" him, punching him in the face. A police probable cause statement said the man fired at least five shots at the men.
As police arrived at about 12:40 a.m. in the 400 West block of 150 North, people were running away or leaving in vehicles, the Clearfield Police Department said in a news release.
Officers found a 20-year-old man in a car who had been shot in the arm and was bleeding heavily, the release said. The man was taken by ambulance to an Ogden hospital, treated and released.
Because so many potential witnesses were involved, police from Layton, Syracuse, Clinton and the Davis County Sheriff's Office helped investigate the case.
Police said they identified Michael E. Hernandez, 21, of Clearfield, as a suspect. They said after he waived his Miranda rights he admitted to the shooting and said he gave the handgun to a friend afterward.
The arrest affidavit said police found five shell casings outside the home about where Hernandez said he was standing when he fired. They also found the handgun in his neighbor's yard.
Hernandez was taken to the Davis County Jail in Farmington and held without bail on suspicion of first-degree felony attempted murder and three counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault.