CLEARFIELD — Clearfield police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of multiple felony sexual abuse charges involving a 14-year-old boy.
A police probable cause statement alleges that Brad Isakson, 38, of Clearfield, committed six felony crimes against the boy, including masturbation and oral sex. He also enticed the boy via text message to have anal sex and sent him a video of himself masturbating, the police document alleged.
Isakson had occupied a position of trust as a youth leader of the victim, the statement said.
Clearfield Assistant Police Chief Devin Rogers said Isakson had a leadership position over the boy about two years ago in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rogers said Isakson no longer held that position during the time of the alleged offenses, which he said occurred over a five-week period beginning in November 2019.
Rogers said Isakson reportedly confided in his wife about the alleged incidents and she informed a church leader. Rogers said the church then notified police.
Officers booked Isakson into the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of four first-degree felony counts of forcible sodomy, two second-degree felony counts of forcible sexual abuse, one second-degree count of enticing a minor by internet or text and a third-degree felony charge of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
As of Friday morning, no formal charges had been filed against Isakson, who did not yet have an attorney of record.
Isakson remained jailed in lieu of $115,000 bail.
Further details of Isakson's youth leadership role were not immediately known.
Sam Penrod, a spokesman for the Latter-day Saints church, had no immediate comment on the case.
Second District Court records show Isakson's wife filed for divorce in February.