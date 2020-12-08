CLEARFIELD — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a home Monday.
The Clearfield Police Department said it received a 911 call at 2:18 p.m. reporting the death in the area of 300 North and Bruce Street.
"Officers quickly determined there were circumstances surrounding this death that were not consistent with a natural or self-inflicted death," the department said Monday evening in a news release.
The identity of the man, in his 50s, was not released by police pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area between Saturday evening and midday Monday is asked to call detectives at 801-525-2806.
Personnel from the North Davis Fire District, the Davis County Sheriff's Office crime lab and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner were participating in the investigation.
The release said further details were being withheld because of the active investigation.
Efforts to contact Assistant Police Chief Devin Rogers, the Clearfield department's spokesperson, were not immediately successful.