CLEARFIELD — Police are on the lookout for a cream-colored Cadillac and its driver after a hit-and-run fatality Wednesday.
Robert Gormley, 67, of Ogden, died at a Layton hospital after the 9:28 p.m. Wednesday crash, Assistant Police Chief Devin Rogers said.
Gormley was crossing Main Street, west to east, near 500 North when a northbound car struck him, according to Rogers. There are no crosswalks there.
People who said they saw the crash told police the Cadillac continued north on Main and turned east on 650 North.
Those with information about the crash or a cream-colored Cadillac with front-end damage is asked to contact the Clearfield Police Communications Center at 801-525-2806.