CLEARFIELD — A man accused of giving two coworkers marijuana-laced brownies said he thought it was a "harmless" act, charging documents say.
After the women ate the brownies they "began to feel differently," Clearfield police said in a probable cause statement.
The man, identified as Jared Carson Borklund, 18, of South Ogden, was charged Wednesday by the Davis County Attorney's Office with two third-degree felony counts of surreptitious administration of a substance.
Borkland told police he did not tell the women the brownies contained marijuana.
Police said surveillance video showed Borklund handing each woman a brownie during a shift at Lifetime Products on July 9. The women reported the incident to a supervisor, who called police.
Charging documents say both women received Facebook messages allegedly written by Borklund. The messages said he thought his actions were "harmless" and that he would "accept the punishment" for what he had done.
Borklund had not been booked into jail or issued a summons to appear in court as of Wednesday evening, according to court records. He also did not have an attorney listed on the courts website.