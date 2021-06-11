CLEARFIELD — A 1-year-old child died beneath the wheels of a backing car in a Clearfield driveway Thursday, police said.
Police and paramedics were called to a home near 1300 West and 1045 South at about 10:40 a.m., a Clearfield police news release said.
The child was in a gated backyard as the family was preparing for a camping trip when a family member moved a vehicle, the release said. The child was behind the vehicle and was dead at the scene, the release said.
The child's gender and identity were not released by police. Efforts to get more information were not immediately successful.
This story will be updated as more details become available.