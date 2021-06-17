CLEARFIELD — Police are renewing calls for public assistance in identifying the driver in a fatal hit-and-run collision last week.
The Clearfield Police Department on Thursday released a new photo of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the June 9 incident, described as a light-colored — possibly white or cream — model year 1992-1997 Cadillac Seville.
According to a news release, police believe the car was heading east on 300 North and turned north on Main Street. Around 9:28 p.m., 67-year-old Robert Gormley of Ogden was crossing the street when he was struck near 500 N. Main St., with the vehicle leaving the scene east on 650 North. Gormley later died at a Layton hospital, Assistant Police Chief Devin Rogers said previously.
Despite already reviewing multiple surveillance videos, investigators are asking for help from other drivers who may have been in the area at the time, especially those who may have in-vehicle camera systems that potentially captured the events.
Anyone with information that could prove helpful to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Clearfield Police Department Communications Center at 801-525-2806.