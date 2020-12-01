CLEARFIELD — Clearfield police booked a woman into the Davis County Jail on Monday for allegedly stabbing two men in a Nov. 22 incident.
Aracely Regalado, 21, remained held without bail Tuesday in the Farmington jail on suspicion of two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault and three counts of class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Regalado became angry with her boyfriend, allegedly attacking him and then his coworker when the second man arrived, according to a police probable cause statement.
The boyfriend told police Regalado threw his phone at him and it hit the wall and broke.
She then allegedly took a knife from a kitchen drawer and stabbed at him, prompting him to raise his hands in self-defense.
The knife punctured his right index finger and the man struggled to take the knife away from her as they fell onto a mattress, the arrest affidavit said.
She allegedly stabbed him in the neck and strangled him, according to the charging document.
The man ran outside to his vehicle but he dropped his keys and Regalado chased him around the vehicle, holding a different knife, he told police.
She carved into the driver's side of the vehicle and the man ran back inside and locked the door behind him, the affidavit said.
Regalado allegedly broke down the door and resumed chasing the man inside the home, still with a knife.
The man ran to a back bedroom, trying to shut the door, but she allegedly forced her way in and resumed threatening him with the knife.
As the coworker arrived, he saw Regalado breaking down the door and followed her into the home, he told officers.
The coworker yelled at Regalado to drop the knife, but she turned and allegedly stabbed him in the chest.
The man said he punched Regalado in the face in self-defense, she tried to stab him again and he knocked her down with a kick to the chest.
She got back up and tried to stab him again, the affidavit said, and he punched her on the left side of the face, breaking her glasses.
The men ran outside, got into the coworker's vehicle and called 911.
Their stab wounds were superficial, according to the arrest affidavit.
Second District Court records show Regalado also is awaiting trial on a domestic violence-related charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief for an alleged April 13 incident in Layton.