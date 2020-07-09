CLEARFIELD — A woman stabbed her mother in the collarbone and back with a kitchen knife during an argument, Clearfield police said.
The daughter told officers her mother "knew how to get under her skin."
Debrah Ables, 31, was held without bail Thursday in the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
She is suspected of aggravated assault and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, third-degree felonies, plus misdemeanor criminal mischief.
The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon outside an apartment on Bruce Street as the two quarreled "about Debrah not having custody over her child," Clearfield police said in a probable cause statement.
The mother told police she took the argument outside, away from the children, and there she noticed Ables holding a knife, the arrest affidavit said.
Ables allegedly inflicted a deep laceration on the left side of the older woman's collarbone and stabbed her in her lower back with a puncture motion, the charging document said.
The wounds were not life-threatening.
As an officer spoke to the mother, he saw Ables break her mother's phone, the affidavit said.
The officer said Ables admitted stabbing her mother, but pointed out to the officer that "she did not kill her."
However, according to the affidavit, she added that she should have "finished the job."