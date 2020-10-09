EDEN — A man fighting with a co-worker seriously injured him with a blow from a rake, police said in charging documents.
Roberto Ramirez-Ramirez, 53, was ordered held without bail in the Weber County Jail, charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault.
The incident occurred Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies arrested Ramirez-Ramirez on Thursday evening.
A Weber County Sheriff’s Office probable cause statement said the two men were working at a home in the 3500 block of Elkridge Trail in Eden when they began arguing.
Ramirez-Ramirez picked up a metal rake that had four rounded spikes and swung it at the other worker, hitting him on the leg, the affidavit said.
“A metal spike went through the inner right thigh (of the co-worker), causing serious injury,” the document said.
The impaled man wrestled with Ramirez-Ramirez to keep him from hitting him again with the rake.
A witness broke up the fight.
The victim was taken to a hospital to have the wound closed, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The arrest affidavit said Ramirez-Ramirez admitted hitting the other man with the rake.
Ramirez-Ramirez, who has an Ogden address, has been living in the United States illegally, according to a request by the Weber County Attorney’s Office that he be held without bail.
He is scheduled to appear in 2nd District Court on Wednesday, Oct. 14.