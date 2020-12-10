John P. Hill attended a law enforcement seminar a few months ago and came away with relief that Utah apparently is relatively safe from gas pump credit card-skimming thieves.
"I remember I was glad I wasn't from Florida or Arizona," said Hill, a state director of the Utah Petroleum Marketers and Retailers Association.
Nevertheless, Utah consumers and banks have been victimized by the criminals, who place devices on gas pumps to steal credit and debit card information from fuel buyers.
Federal prosecutors in Salt Lake City last week charged six people with installing Bluetooth-equipped cards on motherboards inside gas pumps, defrauding victims of $200,000.
One of those pumps was at a Tesoro station in Sunset.
The FBI estimates skimming costs banks and consumers more than $1 billion each year.
Some states, as Hill mentioned, are hit especially hard.
According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, its inspectors have removed more than 3,400 skimmers since 2015.
Arizona's Weights and Measures Services Department says it finds dozens of skimmers each year, including 209 in 2019.
In Utah, the state Weights and Measures program inspects 12,000 gas retail businesses per year.
"We don't see that many" skimmers, said program manager Miland Kofford, probably fewer that half a dozen in 2020.
"Right now, I would say Utah is in pretty good control," Kofford said. "There are ongoing investigations and we're watching it all the time."
The biggest challenge is that skimming criminals keep coming up with more devious methods.
"It seems like every time things are better secured, the criminals find another way," Kofford said.
A common method at the moment is the installation of computer devices inside the gas pump. Equipped with Bluetooth capability, the devices can feed stolen card data to a thief who pulls up to the pump on return visits.
Kofford said Utah hasn't seen any evidence of a newer method spreading in some larger states: A slender skimming device that fits inside the slot where cards are inserted.
A card with such a skimmer might not slide in as easily, he said.
"We don't want to have people freak out, but always keep your eyes open," Kofford said.
Consumers should look for anything out of the ordinary on pumps, such as loose parts or security seals that have been broken, he said.
Retailers can prevent a lot of skimming by installing unique locks on pumps — most pumps come with generic locks, for which keys can be obtained online by criminals.
Security seal tape, meanwhile, can reveal unauthorized entry into a pump cabinet.
Retailers are increasingly aggressive at pump security, said Kofford, such as daily checks of security seals and ensuring that the station's unique pump keys are kept accessible only by authorized personnel.
"Some stations are doing half-hour checks," he said. "Some are very strong, staying in front of it, doing well."
A few retailers have installed guards over pump locks to prevent thieves from picking locks with wires, Kofford said.
He said some retailers may find skimmers and remove them without reporting them to authorities, so the actual total in Utah might be unknown.
"We always urge retailers to change the locks and don't use the generic keys," said Hill, of the retailers association.
Hill said skimming might not be as big of a lure for criminals right now because gas prices are depressed by the pandemic.
The FBI recommends the following steps by consumers:
- Use pumps close to the store and in view of the attendant.
- Run a debit card as a credit card, which limits the amount of data that can be skimmed.
- Pay inside, not at the pump.