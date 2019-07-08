DRAPER — A football coach at Corner Canyon High School was fired after his arrest on suspicion of enticing a teenage girl for sex.
Brandon Dean Preece, 40, was terminated Friday, two days after his arrest by Layton police, Canyons School District spokeswoman Kirsten Stewart said Monday.
She said Preece was a part-time employee, hired as an assistant football coach in October 2017.
"There is no reason to believe any of our students were involved" in the police investigation regarding Preece, Stewart said.
She said like all district employees, Preece underwent a criminal background check before he was hired.
A probable cause statement by Layton police said a detective posing as a 13-year-old girl chatted with Preece on an internet program. They agreed to meet for sex and Preece drove to a place Wednesday where police we waiting for him, the document said.
Layton officers were involved as part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.
Police booked Preece into jail on suspicion of a second-degree felony charge of enticing a minor. As of Monday afternoon, he had not yet been charged in court and did not have an attorney of record.
Preece was being held without bail after a judge signed an order designating him as a danger to the community and a risk to flee if released from jail pending trial.