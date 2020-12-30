CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield man who was killed in his home earlier this month was found holding a baseball when police arrived on scene, according to newly released court documents.
A man identified by police as Kelly Bodily, 53, of Clearfield, was found dead in his home on Dec. 7. The Clearfield Police Department said a neighbor reported the death, which occurred in the area of 300 North and Bruce Street.
According to a Clearfield press release, police "determined there were circumstances surrounding this death that were not consistent with a natural or self-inflicted death," and determined the death to be a result of homicide.
Court documents associated with a search warrant filed and obtained by the Clearfield Police Department say officers found Bodily in his kitchen "laying on his back with both arms clenched near his midsection area, holding a baseball bat."
The responding officer then noticed a pair of "circular sharp force wounds in the chest area just below the neck" and found blood behind Bodily's head.
The court documents also provide additional information on how the deceased man was first discovered. The documents say Bodily lived in a residence that was divided into two separate apartments, with Bodily living on the upper floor. Bodily's downstairs neighbor and a girlfriend who was in the home told police they heard a loud noise coming from Bodily's apartment a few days before the death was reported, but first thought it may have been a door or cupboard being loudly slammed. Subsequent, unsuccessful attempts from the neighbor to reach Bodily by phone caused concern.
In a press release, Clearfield PD says it's believed the last known contact with Bodily was Dec. 5. The police department is asking that anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area on that day between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. contact them at 801-525-2806. Police are also seeking out Clearfield residents who live between Center Street and Fern Drive who may have relevant surveillance footage.