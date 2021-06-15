OGDEN — Three suspects in the Christmas Day robbery and shooting death of a Riverdale man have been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 27.
Liam Gale, 32, recently was judged competent to stand trial after an evaluation by the Utah State Hospital. A co-defendant, Brittany Ann Rogers, 31, has been undergoing a mental evaluation as well, and a report of that study is due in 2nd District Court on July 12.
Gale, Rogers and the third defendant, Rayburn Bennett Jr., 17, are charged in the death of Trevor Anthony Martin inside his trailer home at about 3 a.m. Dec. 25, 2020.
Charging documents alleged Gale and Bennett invaded the trailer to rob Martin. Both allegedly fired at Martin, hitting him several times, and the victim's girlfriend was shot in the jaw but survived.
Rogers allegedly waited outside, driving the getaway vehicle, police said.
Gale and Bennett are charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder. The Weber County Attorney’s Office charged Bennett as an adult. He is being held at the Weber Valley Youth Center.
Gale and Bennett also are charged with attempted aggravated murder and several other felonies.
Charging documents accuse Rogers of first-degree felony murder and four other felony charges. She is held in the Weber County Jail.
Gale is housed at the Utah State Prison. He was returned there for a parole violation upon his arrest in Martin’s death. Court records show he was convicted in Ogden in 2015 on a charge of second-degree felony robbery.