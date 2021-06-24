FARMINGTON — Attorneys for Angel Abreu, accused of killing a man during a drug robbery, have won a legal skirmish in their bid to present a partial self-defense claim during his impending trial.
Second District Judge David Connors, in a ruling filed June 16, rejected a motion by Davis County prosecutors, who sought to bar any self-defense claim in jury instructions or arguments at trial.
The judge noted the county attorney's office "argues that a person who initiates the aggression cannot, under any circumstances, be mistaken about whether he would be justified in using force."
But Connors said there's no case law "that stands for the proposition that an initial aggressor is always barred from raising an imperfect self-defense claim."
Under an imperfect self-defense claim, Connors wrote, a defendant contends there is "some reasonable basis" for a jury to conclude that a killing was done to protect the defendant from an imminent threat of death, even though the conduct was not justifiable or excusable.
In Abreu's case, according to the judge, a successful imperfect self-defense argument would result only in a reduction to the degree of the conviction, from aggravated murder to murder. In aggravated murder cases, a defendant could receive a sentence of life without parole, or death; murder could carry a term of 15 years to life.
Connors said evidence entered into the court record so far is insufficient for him to deny a self-defense strategy, although he said prosecutors could revive the motion if Abreu's lawyers provide evidence of the theory during the trial.
"The court simply cannot conclude as a matter of law before any evidence is presented that any jury could not find the defendant’s mistake to be reasonable," the judge wrote.
Abreu, 25, of Ogden, is accused of aggravated counts of murder, burglary and kidnapping in the shooting of 26-year-old Anthony Child in a Layton mobile home during an early morning drug robbery on Sept. 27, 2018.
After a co-defendant bound some of the home’s occupants with duct tape, Child emerged from a back bedroom. According to pretrial testimony, Child saw Abreu holding a .22 caliber rifle and retreated. During that retreat, Abreu allegedly shot Child twice in the back.
But in a court document filed April 6, defense attorneys Kent Morgan and Daniel Mateen said the co-defendant was shot in the leg, “whether by another individual or it being self-inflicted.”
They claimed Abreu ran to help the co-defendant and “shot in the direction” he believed a shot had come from. Abreu “was in fear of his life” when he fired and “believed he was legally justified” in trying to prevent the con-defendant and himself from being hit, they argued.
The duct-taping of victims and pointing the rifle “was the initial and primary use of force” in the home, deputy Davis County attorney Richard Larsen said in a responding document. Even if Abreu believed someone was responding with force, the initial gun provocation still bars a self-defense claim, the prosecutor said.
Without a factual scenario to support a self-defense argument, using self-defense as an affirmative defense at trial should be barred, he said.
The prosecutor also pointed out that during an evidentiary hearing several months ago, Abreu answered “Correct” when asked if he shot someone during a home invasion.
A trial date has not been set. A pretrial hearing is set for Tuesday.
Brandon Hinojosa, 18, who police said did the duct taping, pleaded guilty to reduced charges in January and was sentenced to prison. Kevin Content, 27, who allegedly helped plan the robbery, was outside when the shooting occurred. He pleaded guilty to reduced charges and received suspended prison sentences, credit for time served in jail, plus four years' probation.