SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors have filed seven criminal charges against a Bountiful man accused of plotting to kill five people with explosives and guns, including his estranged wife and his son.
Unified Police detectives arrested Robert Jack Turville, 62, on June 6 after he allegedly attempted to recruit a co-worker into the reported plot. The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on June 16 charged Turville with five counts of first-degree felony criminal solicitation and two misdemeanor counts of contacting alleged victims while in custody.
"We are working on our own investigation and trying to correct the record," Turville's attorney, Roger Adams, said Monday. "We feel that once the truth comes out, the evidence is going to show that our client is innocent."
In charging documents, Unified Police said the fellow employee at a Midvale sporting goods store became alarmed when Turville on June 3 allegedly began talking about "justifiable reasons to kill people, including extramarital affairs." The co-worker secretly began recording the conversation.
Turville confided in him about his divorce and how someone in his situation would not "stand for disrespect" and "would do what's necessary."
Turville then allegedly sought the co-worker's help with planting an explosive called Tannerite in the headrests of victims' cars, the materials then to be ignited by gunshots that would kill the victims and incinerate the cars, charging documents said.
In a letter to the district attorney last week, Adams said defense attorneys have "strong concerns" about the reliability of the co-worker "and the authenticity of the recording."
Adams also challenged the evidence of explosives.
"It is our understanding that one bottle of Tannerite was removed from the home of Mr. Turville," he said. "One bottle does not equate to a weapon of mass destruction."
In the probable cause statement, Unified Police said a neighbor of Turville's had told one of the alleged intended victims that Turville had threatened to kill him.
Officers said they found a rifle and several handguns in Turville's home, plus armor-piercing ammunition and two pounds of Tannerite.
The co-worker also told police Turville had bought pistol ammunition at the store a few days before the recorded conversation.
Turville is held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail. A detention hearing is scheduled for July 13.