OGDEN — A woman has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge for torching a recreational vehicle with her boyfriend inside.
The boyfriend got out of the RV without injury in the fire early on the morning of April 14 in the 1800 West block of 2100 South. Rosa Nereyda Mendez, 39, was arrested nearby and the Weber County Attorney's Office charged her with first-degree felony aggravated arson.
In a plea bargain with prosecutors, Mendez agreed June 16 to plead guilty to an amended charge of second-degree felony attempted aggravated arson. Second District Judge Jennifer Valencia then sentenced her to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison.
The judge also sentenced Mendez to a year in jail for her guilty plea to a class A misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Feb. 10 incident. An arrest affidavit said Mendez assaulted a nurse at a local hospital after she was taken there while suffering a psychiatric episode.
Valencia said the sentences will run concurrently and she gave Mendez credit for time served in jail.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office said in charging documents that Mendez set the RV on fire, endangering the boyfriend and also a man who was staying in a garage next to the RV. The garage also sustained significant damage.